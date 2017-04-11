Gurgaon: Possible liquor ban relief gets smiles back at CyberHub pubs

The pub and bar owners at CyberHub were relaxed and even broke into celebrations on Tuesday after they gathered from official sources that their establishments are likely to be ruled as being situated beyond 500 metres from the edge of the service lane of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and the National Highway -8.

A committee formed for the purpose, carried out measurement of the liquor establishments on Tuesday and official sources said that CyberHub was found to be 1,900 metres from the edge of service lane of the highway.

Although excise officials did not disclose the results of the measurement, sources said that CyberHub and few more establishments, including some five star hotels, are not likely to be affected by the liquor ban as the motorable distance was found to be beyond 500 metres. After getting word that CyberHub, popular with both pub-hoppers and professionals, is likely to fall out of the purview of the 500 metre rule, the pub and bar owners heaved a huge sigh of relief saying that the reprieve would ease their nerves and help revive the dwindling footfall at their outlets.

The owners of these establishments are already harbouring hopes of resuming normal operations next week.

“We are eagerly waiting to reopen the pubs and bars. Just a hint from the (excise) department that our establishments are safe would be enough to put the smiles back on our faces and ease the nerves of hundreds of our employees who had been spending sleepless nights (since the Supreme Court order, banning the sale of liquor within 500 metres of state and national highways, came into effect) fearing job loss,” Manvi Chowdhary, director Pier-38 CyberHub, said.

More than 1,400 employees, including general managers, managers, stewards, utility staff and others, were in the panic, as there was no clarity on whether the Supreme Court would apply on the pubs and hotels they are employed in. Most were in danger of losing their jobs and pleaded with the government to suggest a way out for them.

“We heaved a sigh of relief after we heard that the motorable distance to our establishments was found to be more than 500 metres. It feels like we have been through hell and back. The last 12 days have been nightmarish. At one point, I even feared losing my job, which would have left me with no option but to return to my village in Punjab. But now, it looks like our jobs are safe and life would soon be normal again,” Amanpreet Singh, a cashier at CyberHub, said.

Earlier, each restaurant had as many as 40 employees. However, since the Supreme Court ruling came into effect, the staff strength was reduced to just five, as the rest of them were served notices by their employers in the light of the reduced footfall in the outlets.

“The place had lost its charm since the liquor ban came into effect. Now, the smiles are back on our faces and we are hopeful of recording normal footfall again. This sure calls for a big celebration. The Supreme Court ruling was unexpected and hit us hard. We had all been depressed since the day the liquor ban was enforced,” Ashish Kapoor, director, The Wine Company, CyberHub, said.

Before the liquor ban came into effect, CyberHub used to draw a footfall of 45,000 on weekends. The turnout had since dropped to less than 1,000.