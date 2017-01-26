Gurgaon: Power connection for all of Mayfield’s commercial units

After a long legal battle, there’s finally hope for Mayfield Garden, the sprawling new Gurgaon township, in its quest to get power connections for all its commercial installations and entities — schools, hospitals and shops among others.

Anurag Rastogi, the power secretary in the Haryana government, issued an order on January 24 directing the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (DHBVN) to provide power connections to all commercial establishments in the township.

Spread over 327 acres across five sectors — 47, 50, 51, 52 and 57 — the Mayfield Garden has a population of 30,000 and is home to 25 schools, 2 hospitals, 6 commercial complexes, in addition to a community centre, club, health centre among other such installations.

Navin Verma, superintending engineer, DHBVN, Gurgaon, said, “We haven’t yet received the letter (from the Haryana power secretary). Hence, it won’t be appropriate to comment on a matter which is pending arbitration in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.”

However, HT has a copy of the letter directing the power utility to provide electricity connections to the Gurgaon township.

The letter, dated January 24 and signed by Rastogi, details the legal wrangle that the issue has been mired in and long list of petitions filed at the local court and the Punjab and Haryana High Court involving the residents, developer and DHBVN.

Though the township project was cleared by the Haryana government in 1994-’95, construction started as late as 2004-’05 and possessions followed the year after. The total electricity consumption at the township was estimated at 50 MW.

DC Yadav, a resident of Mayfield Garden, said, “In 2005-’06, the DHBVN sanctioned 2.5 MW of power for the township, which was way short of the estimated consumption. It was only after we filed a complaint with the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) that the power allotment for the township was increased to 5.3 MW. However, even that fell far short of the requirement for running commercial establishments. Some of the residents then moved the Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA), Gurgaon, which directed the DHBVN to provide electricity connections to commercial establishments at the township.”

The DHBVN moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the PLA order. However, the high court dealt a blow to the utility as it ordered it provide power connections to the township at the earliest.

“However, the DHBVN only agreed to provide domestic power connections. In early January, one of the residents took up the matter with the Rajya Sabha’s Committee on Subordinate Legislation, which directed the Haryana government to ensure commercial and domestic connections at the township as quickly as possible,” Yadav said.