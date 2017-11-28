Gurgaon: Price of onions skyrockets, costs Rs100 per kg

The price of onions in Gurgaon has skyrocketed to over Rs100 per kilogram, throwing kitchen budgets out of gear across the city.

In some localities, onions were being sold for Rs110 per kilogram on Sunday and Monday. Although the price dipped by Rs10 on Tuesday, it remains costly for a culinary staple.

Retailers at markets said that the prices of onions and tomatoes have been on an upward spiral due to the growing gulf between demand and supply.

Residents said that vegetables are getting expensive by the day and during the winter, the prices should have come down but there has been no respite for the last five months.

“I was shocked to hear on Wednesday that onions are costing Rs100 a kilogram. I just bought half a kilogram and have decided to prepare dishes that do not require onions or tomatoes. It seems like buying other vegetables will also be a tough task soon,” said Sangeeta Choudhary, a resident of Malibu Towne.

Parul Sharma, a resident of DLF Phase-2, said, “If the prices increase day by day, people will stop eating vegetables and only cook dal.”

However, state agriculture minister OP Dhankar said the state government is working on an initiative to ensure the people get vegetables at an economical and affordable price.

“We are coming up with ‘Bhavantar Yojana’ starting January 1, a scheme that will benefit farmers, in terms of increasing their supply. Soon, consumers will get relief from the high prices of vegetables,” Dhankar said.

Vendors attributed the price rise to a decrease in the supply of onions from Rewari and Mahendargarh, which were a rich source. Currently, the majority of the stock is being procured from Maharashtra.

The lower-middle-class section of the city has been the worst hit by the growing prices of vegetables.

Retailers and vendors also claimed that people have stopped buying a lot of onions and tomatoes over the last one week as the prices touched Rs100 per kilogram and Rs80 per kilogram, respectively.

The wholesale prices in the market are Rs300 for five kilograms of onions and Rs250 for five kilograms of tomatoes.

Residents of upscale localities such as DLF, South City-2, Sohna Road, Sushant Lok, Sector 56, 57 and Malibu Towne also said they are trying to make do without onions and tomatoes due to high prices. However, in sectors 5, 14, 31, 30 and Old Gurgaon, there was a slight dip in prices.

On an average, Gurgaon gets 500 to 600 quintals of onions and tomatoes daily, but on Wednesday, the city’s wholesale market received only 300 quintals of onions and 250 quintals of tomatoes. Last week, the price of onion hovered between Rs60 and Rs80 per kilogram.

Dhankar, said, “We are already working on the peri-urban agriculture concept whereby vegetables for a particular district will be grown in the neighbouring villages and residents will get fresh vegetables at affordable prices.”