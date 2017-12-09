Gurgaon: Protesting health workers threaten indefinite strike from today

In an ultimatum to the state government, the protesting workers associated with the National Health Mission (NHM) have threatened to go on an indefinite statewide strike from Sunday if their demands for a pay hike and permanent jobs are not met.

While Haryana health minister Anil Vij, on Friday, directed the protesting health workers to return to work or brace for salary deduction, they continued to hold their ground.

The strike by the contractual health workers, which has been on for five days, has already hit services at government hospitals and it is likely to be crippled even further in the event of an indefinite strike. With not enough staff in hand to manage the daily rush, kin of some patients at Gurgaon’s Civil Hospital were advised to have them shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

“We are planning to go on an indefinite strike. Our meetings with officials of the health department did not yield any fruitful result. However, we are determined to fight on,” Hari Raj, state secretary, NHM workers’ union, said.

Mayank Goyal, a member of the workers’ union, said, “The smooth conduct of operations at government hospitals has a lot to do with the effort put in by NHM workers. However, they are not getting the desired benefits out of their jobs. Many workers have not been getting their salaries on time as well.”

The ongoing strike has crippled the ambulance and other health care services at government hospitals, as the entire crop of class IV employees and NHM workers.

Gurgaon has a total of 650 NHM workers and more than 80% of them are hired on contract.

The protesting workers have already put forward their primary demands — regularisation of service and equal pay for equal work. They said though they have written to the chief minister highlighting their plight, there’s been no improvement in their working condition.

Over the last one year, NHM workers in the state have staged many protests seeking better pay and permanent jobs. “We got assurance for the government officials that our demands will be considered. However, we will only resume work once we have a word of confirmation that our demands will be met,” Kul Bhushan, another member of the workers’ union, said.