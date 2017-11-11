Gurgaon: Rapid Metro modifies its Phase 3 routes

In a change to ensure that its Metro network is in sync with that of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and feasible economically, the Rapid Metro has modified routes for its Phase 3 expansion.

As per the latest submission to the government, the new route will start from Cyber City, cross the Gurgaon expressway connecting Udyog Vihar, Kapasehra and the bus stand, with the railway station as an optional stop.

In a city bereft of public transport, authorities, over the past few weeks, have put forward five Metro expansion routes, each of which are in different stages of development and will cover arterial stretches in the city that are largely inaccessible at present.

Apart from areas near the Delhi border which are covered by Metro and in the absence of a reliable city bus service, residents have to use private vehicles, auto-rickshaws sans meters, aggregator-based cabs and buses which are few and far between, for commuting.

Rapid metro, last month, had submitted a proposed route from Sikanderpur station, where commuters change to DMRC’s yellow line, towards Iffco Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road and railway station.But the same was rejected by the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC).

“We have submitted our Phase 3 expansion report to the state government for scrutiny and proposed the option of including the railway station as a destination, if they so desire,” Rajiv Banga, CEO and MD of IL&FS (rail), said.

At the behest of the Haryana government, the DMRC had prepared a feasibility study of two possible Metro routes — from HUDA City Centre (HCC) to Dwarka Sector 21 and another from HCC to railway station. The state government is expected to clear one of these proposed routes for expansion of the Phase 3 network.

The roughly 27.5 km line from HCC to Dwarka Sector 21 will pass through Subhash Chowk, towards Hero Honda Chowk, Basai, Sector 7, Palam Vihar and Bijwasan and provide an option for commuters to switch to DMRC’s Blue line or the Airport Express line at the Dwarka Sector 21 station.

The feasibility report states that if the route is operational by 2021, it will be availed by 2.87 lakh passengers.

From Subhash Chowk, the second route option, spanning roughly 12 km, will pass through Rajiv Chowk and New Colony Mor before terminating at the railway station. The feasibility report states that 80,000 odd people are expected to use the line daily in 2021 and low-ridership is a major concern on this route.

Public feedback on these routes was opened for 15 days and culminated on November 3.

“We have received over 400 comments for the HCC-railway station and HCC-Dwarka Sector 21 lines and are compiling a list of substantive comments that can be forwarded to HMRTC. The report is expected to be submitted by next week,” V Umashankar, additional chief executive officer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said.

In its 25th meeting, HMRTC officials decided to build a Metro line from Sector 45, via Ghata, Gurgaon-Faridabad Expressway and end at Bata Chowk in Faridabad.

In the same meeting, HMRTC was directed by DS Dhesi, Chief Secretary of Haryana to explore the possibility of connecting Dwarka-Manesar Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road, to sector 55 and prepare a feasibility report on both these routes.

HMRTC officials have conceded that these routes, at present, are not economically viable as they are yet to be fully-developed and ridership is expected to be significantly low.

Prior to these developments, the Haryana government had also considered a Metro line from Iffco Chowk to Dwarka Sector 21 and the DMRC had submitted its feasibility report on the route