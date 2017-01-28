Gurgaon resident bodies tighten norms for pet owners

After the recent controversies over pet litter in Gurgaon’s gated communities, many residents welfare associations (RWAs) are framing rules and regulations that pet owners have to follow. Pet owners are also demanding designated areas for pets.

Most residential colonies have open spaces that are susceptible to pet litter, creating unsanitary conditions and a menace for joggers. As such, many RWAs that earlier did not issue guidelines or implement rules for pets have also come on board and want pet owners to take full responsibility of common areas.

Ireo Grand Arch in Sector 58 had asked pet owners to use service lift but some owners don’t follow the rules. The association now plans to be strict in implementing the rule.

“Domestic helps taking pets for a walk don’t go to the areas designated for pets. They take them to the park and the walking areas in the society. The lifts and park at times stink,” Ankit Khandelwal of Grand Arch said.

Some RWAs have decided to penalise pet owners if they do not contribute towards keeping the area clean.

PS Kohli, secretary, Nirvana RWA, said, “We have designated areas for pet release and we are requesting residents to ensure that they do not allow pets defecate on the road. If residents do not mend their ways, we will soon start penalising them.

“There are some residents, who for some reasons let their pets defecate in the greens or on the internal road. Hence, in the recent general body meeting, the members unanimously took a decision to not allow pets stroll on the green area and common areas. We will be implementing the same next month after putting up appropriate signage,” Nilesh Tandon, President, Fresco RWA, said.

Tondon said it has been estimated that a single gram of dog waste can contain 23 million faecal coliform bacteria, which are known to cause diarrhea, intestinal illness and serious kidney disorders in humans. Children are prone to infections from the bacteria as they often play in the dirt, he said.

“In light of the issue, representatives of Fresco RWCSA had put forward in the last GBM various control measures and rules for pets with the intent to improve the cleanliness and hygiene of the society but still keeping the dog lovers’ interest protected,” Supriyo Das Gupta, secretary, RWA, said.

Pet owners, however, complain that while they are asked to follow rules, their rights are not respected.

Shabnam Oberoi of Westend Heights, DLF 5, said, “Our condominium does not have a designated area for pets. We are forced to walk to the main roads, which are not only risky, but the pet may catch diseases as stray dogs are all around the road”.