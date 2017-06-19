Gurgaon residents miffed as rains wreck internal roads

The city residents are unhappy over the potholed roads, which have only gone from bad to worse, in the light of the recent showers.

The internal roads in sectors 21, 22, Sushant Lok, South City and other areas are all riddled with potholes. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has come under fire from residents over the poor state of roads.

“Almost knee-deep potholes have appeared on internal roads in our sector. It is dangerous to drive. Two cars got stuck in the rain two or three days ago. We informed the MCG officials on the miserable condition of the roads. The officials visited the sector and assured that they will fix deep potholes. However, we are still waiting for action,” Umed Singh, president, residents’ welfare association (RWA), Sector 21, said.

Roads in both sectors were to be repaired by the MCG in December, 2016. However, the repair work got delayed and now, with the monsoon drawing near, the residents are worried.

“We doubt if the MCG will re-carpet our roads before the monsoon. We even doubt their intent towards that end. Though it carried out repairs on roads in other sectors, our sectors were left alone. We fail to understand why they ar indifferent to our plight. We fear the rains, this year, could wash away whatever’s left of our roads,” Bhim Singh, president, RWA, Sector 22-B, said.

Residents of localities such as Sushant Lok and South City are also crying foul over the poor state of internal roads.

AK Nagpal, president, RWA, Sushant Lok-1, said, “The developer has stopped maintaining internal roads for the last three-four years. This locality is to be transferred to the MCG for proper maintenance and civic services. Over the last few years, we’ve been crying foul over the broken roads, but the developer, town planning department and the MCG have been unmoved. Now, the rains are only making things worse. Our roads are going from bad to worse and the authorities don’t seem to care. We are likely to meet the MCG officials soon.”

The residents of South City 2 and Sohna Road have also appealed to the MCG on several occasions to repair roads.

“Our internal roads are in pathetic state. We have lodged complaints with every competent forum in this regard. Every road is riddled with potholes and commuting on them is nothing short of dangerous during the rainy season,” Neeraj Yadav, president, RWA, South City 2, said, adding that MCG will do the needful after the transfer of the colony.

Dharambir Malik, superintending engineer (SE), MCG said, “We will fix potholes in a couple of days. We inspected these areas after receiving complaints from residents.”