Gurgaon: Residents of Sushant Lok 2 and 3 to protest against bad roads, lack of security

The residents of Sushant Lok Phase-II and III are up in arms against the developer alleging lack of proper maintenance and development over the last three years. They said the broken roads and lack of security are major concerns, but the authorities didn’t pay heed to their pleas for action. They said repeated attempts to draw the attention of the authorities to their plight came to nought.

The area, which is spread across 550 acres, has been sorely lacking in maintenance for the last three years. Members of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), in a meeting on Sunday morning, decided to protest against the developer and civic agencies if their demands are not met.

They even met fellow dwellers gathered at the society’s park and said that they will urge all residents to join the protest outside the developer’s office on Wednesday.

“The parks are dirty and not properly maintained. The residents, themselves, have to do the cleaning and ensure minimum maintenance. This is unfair, as they are not being provided with the necessary facilities despite paying for maintenance,” AC Agnihotri, advisor to the RWA, said.

The condition of the roads have only grown worse for want of timely repairs and the residents even find it difficult to walk.

“The roads are damaged and have been this way for a long time. Even the patchwork to limit further damage has not been done. We have invested huge amounts of money in buying properties here and don’t even have proper roads to walk on. It has even become difficult to invite guests because of the woeful condition of the roads. We are living in utter misery and the authorities don’t seem to care,” NS Yadav, president, RWA, said.

The residents also alleged that though, on paper, there are as many as 200 security guards to watch over the area and ward off trouble, only about 20 are seen at any given time.

“There have been more than 20 burglaries this year and we have been reporting the incidents to the police and developers, but they are simply not bothered. The guards are hardly seen at nights and even streetlights don’t work at most times,” RK Malhotra, vice president, RWA, said.

The developer, however, refuted the allegations and said the roads were repaired several times. They blamed the damage on heavy construction activity in the area.

“There are many reasons for the poor condition of roads. We have repaired them several times, but the movement of heavy trucks, laden with construction materials, results in further damage. Fresh repair work will begin soon,” Ajay Pandita, additional vice-president of Ansal Buildwell, the developer, said.