Gurgaon residents say e-cars, better public transport will help check pollution

As the National Capital Region (NCR) battles alarming level of air pollution, residents, experts and officials of the city came together on Thursday to come up with effective steps to tackle the crisis and take a deeper look at the issue.

Around 150 delegates from NGOs, environment and health bodies, RWAs, urban bodies and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board came together at a workshop organized by Gurgaon First, a citizen-body working towards sustainable development, at the DLF Country and Club in DLF Phase 4 on ‘Tackling deteriorating air quality in Gurugram’.

Experts in the panel came up with four immediate measures to tackle the existing pollution crisis which includes reducing vehicular pollution, control burning of waste, reducing dependency on diesel and holding construction bodies accountable for discrepancies.

“We need to create an expert committee that does things proactively than have multiple bodies to take decisions on the crisis. Steps, such as making parking expensive to dissuading people from using private vehicles, providing efficient public transport facilities, are simple and will all go a long way,” Gurgaon First founder Shubhra Puri said.

The experts shared details on the need of adding public transport. Experts estimate that about 50,000 vehicles are added to Gurgaon roads each year and 4.5 lakh vehicles ply on these roads every day; only 17% people in the city uses public transport.

They said the city requires an additional 1,000 buses. At present, experts claim, only 140 buses ply on city road and the Haryana Roadways city bus service only plies buses on specific routes.

“To reduce vehicular pollution, an integrated transport strategy which is reliable and can take the mass commuter load needs to be implemented. This should be compounded by scientific traffic management techniques and promotion of cycling and walking,” Nagarro CEO Manas Fuloria said.

Participants also said that a combination of incentives and regulatory measures is required to reduce vehicular emissions, such as new vehicle and clean fuel policies encouraging a shift to electric or hybrid vehicles, and shifting to Euro VI emission standards by 2020.

Experts added that burning of waste and crop residue in the state needs to be curtailed immediately. Construction & demolition (C&D) waste should be thrown only in designated and properly demarcated sites, and strict penalties should be imposed for non-compliance.

Experts than also threw light on reducing dependence on diesel generator sets and said implementing solar power is the most viable alternative.

They also suggested that construction bodies need to be made accountable for adopting dust-control measures for road digging and need to abide by truck loading guidelines.