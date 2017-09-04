Gurgaon: Residents unhappy with site for new crematorium

Residents are unhappy with the new site allocated for the crematorium in Sector 16. They claimed that the place is in a pathetic state and is located inside villages with poor approach roads and devoid of parking facilities.

They claimed that the site earmarked for setting up the new crematorium doesn’t have enough space to provide all essential facilities. The site of nearly 1,000 square yards, which is half the size of a crematorium at IFFCO Chowk in Sector 29, is highly inadequate to house all facilities of an ideal crematorium.

The existing crematoriums in the city are all essentially village-based. Moreover, the road leading to the crematorium is narrow and congested.

Residents have only two options, either to avail of the services of Delhi crematorium, which is situated too far or use the IFFCO Chowk crematorium which is now being razed to free up space for the construction of a flyover by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

“At present, the city doesn’t have enough crematoriums. We have no option but to use the crematorium being constructed at Sukhrali village despite it not having adequate facilities. The land allocated is woefully inadequate for building a decent crematorium and the authorities should shift to a better place where residents can easily reach,” Reema Khanna, a resident of South City 1, said.

Former area councillor Anoop Singh had also written to the civic authorities, including the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), to pick an alternative site for the relocation.

“There is enough land lying vacant in Sector 29 and the crematorium should be shifted to a location which is easily accessible to residents. Crossing the sector and coming all the way to a congested area is a major concern for the residents on the left of the expressway”.

The city currently has a population of nearly 9 lakh, of which nearly 92% are Hindus. According to an estimate, nearly 22 Hindus die in the city every day.

Residents of nearby areas said they had written to the authorities on several occasions and urged them to reallocate the site, but to no avail.

“It is ironic that despite having world class amenities, a decent crematorium to fulfil the needs of city residents is still far from reality. I urge the government to come forward to address the issue, which has been raised by citizens and various organizations alike. One must take lessons from other cities which have duly taken care of sentiments of people by establishing world -class crematoriums. There is no reason why we cannot have the world-class crematoriums in lines of those in Delhi,” Deepak Gupta, a resident of DLF city Phase 3, said.

MCG commissioner V Umashankar said the civic body has no plans to shift the crematorium site from Sukhrali.