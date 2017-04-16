Gurgaon: Residents upset over long power cuts and tripping

The residents have expressed concern over massive tripping leading to erratic unscheduled power outages in several parts of the city. They claimed that the outages have exposed the poor management of the power distribution company DHBVN (Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam). The areas such as Ardee City, South City, sectors 17, 30, 31, 21, 22, 45, 46, 47 and others have been affected by erratic power supply and frequent outages in the past few days.

Naina Munjal, a resident of Ardee City, said, “The power (supply) situation in the past week has gone from bad to worse. There’s been a 8-9-fold rise in tripping and outage over the last couple of days alone. We fail to understand why the DHBVN has not been able to fix the tripping problem.”

The reason of tripping, according to residents, is excess power theft and poor and outdated infrastructure such as transformers, wires, feeders etc.

“The DHBVN has not yet been able to replace old and outdated transformers, which catch fire. Even the overhead wires, which hang precariously from the poles add to the chaotic situation and cause short circuits. I am afraid the DHBVN will never be able to resolve the tripping issue,” said Sunil Yadav, president, Palam Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA-PV).

The outages this month, often spanning 4-5 hours, have left residents worried.

“It is just mid-April and the power supply situation is already taking alarming proportions. The situation is likely to get worse between May and July when the summer peaks. The DHBVN has claimed that they have begun replacing transformers and cables in many areas. It never owns up to tripping and blames the tripping on power theft instead. The DHBVN claimed it has formed teams to assess the situation on the ground. But this is just eye wash,” Bhim Singh Yadav, a resident of Sector 22, said.

Dinesh Sharma, a resident New Basti, said, “We have witnessed more than a dozen tripping incidents over the last two days. We could not even store adequate water due to the frequent outages.”

Gurgaon needs 1,100 -1,150 MW of electricity between April and June.

“There were some scheduled cuts on Saturday. The problems have been resolved and the situation is now under control. We are capable to supplying uninterrupted power to the city,” Manoj Yadav, executive engineer, sub-urban division, DHBVN, said.