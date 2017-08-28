Gurgaon: Residents write to DC seeking revision of sewer and water charges

Unhappy with unreasonable increase in sewer and water charges by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda), residents of various sectors have appealed to the district administration for help.

Residents held a meeting on the issue under the banner of Federation of residents’ welfare association of urban estate (Forwa) on Friday. Soon after meeting, they sent a letter to Gurgaon deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, seeking his intervention in revising the sewer and water charges.

They said that the charges have been increased from ₹5 per kilo litre to ₹10 per kilo litre from April. The Huda also abolished sewer charges of ₹18 per toilet seat and merged it with the water bills, leading to a 25% increase in the same.

Residents accused the Huda of playing a trick on them and said that they hiked the sewer charges as well.

“It has made a separate slab in the water bill now. Under this slab, the Huda will charge ₹5 per kilo litre (KL) for those using 20 KL a month. Those consuming over 20 KL useb will be charged ₹10 per KL. Normal monthly water consumption at any house is anywhere between 30 and 40 KL. It means we will now be charged ₹10 per KL,” Dharam Sagar, chairman of the federation, said.

Besides that, the federation said, 25% sewer charge will be added to the water bill.

“This means that if the water bill is ₹200, it will be ₹250 with the addition of ₹50 (25%) sewer charge. The charge for one toilet seat will be ₹50. Since I have four toilet seats, I will have to pay ₹200 as sewer charge alone,” RS Raghav, vice president of the federation, said.

Residents earlier met Yashpal Yadav, administrator, Huda, seeking his intervention in the matter.

Yadav said, “This is a policy decision. We are not in a position to comment in this regard.”

Residents said they are considering writing to chief minister Khattar as well.