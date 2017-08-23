Gurgaon: Road ‘illegally’ laid by BJP MP removed by Kherki toll officials

The Millennium city expressway limited (MCEPL) on Wednesday removed construction materials from a road being laid allegedly by a BJP MP near Kherki Daula toll. The toll authorities served a notice to the MP to remove the materials by Wednesday, failing which the concessionaire will remove it.

The toll authorities had accused Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, BJP MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan who is also a Gurgaon-based developer, of constructing a road adjacent to the National Highway and near the toll.

The MCEPL is the concessionaire of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and is managed by a consortium of five banks. The lane or land in question where the MP’s men dumped road construction materials belonged to the expressway and thus, the MCEPL is its custodian.

The MCEPL officials said that an earthmover was hired and labourers were deployed on site as well to have the construction materials removed.

“Till Wednesday morning, the MP showed no urgency to remove the construction materials from the spot. Hence, the MCEPL decided to take care of it at its own cost. A bill for the expenses incurred will be sent to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for recovery from the MP. He tried building a link road between his land and the expressway for his personal benefit,” said the MCEPL executive supervising the removal work.

It took more than five hours to have the construction material removed from the spot.

Jaunapuria won 2014 Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. He is a Gurgaon resident. He is one of five builders who developed Mayfield Garden at Sector 49/50. He has projects west of the expressway in Sectors 84, around 1.5km from the Kherki Daula Toll plaza.

“I have no objection to them removing it (construction material). I just wanted it (link road) for locals in villages who grapple with poor connectivity,” Jaunapuria said.

S Raghuraman, chief executive officer , MCEPL, said, “We will submit an action taken report with cost details to the NHAI.”

The illegal road construction had even led to scuffle between MCEPL and Jaunapuria’s men, resulting in a police complaint.