Gurgaon: Rs 122 crore needed to tide over infra deficiencies in DLF Phase-1, 2

The consultant, hired by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has submitted a Rs 122 crore infrastructure deficiency assessment report for the DLF Phase-1 and 2 areas and has called for the upgrade of roads, sewage system and water and electricity network before the colonies are handed over to the MCG.

Following the announcement by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on April 19 regarding the transfer of private colonies to the civic body, the MCG had appointed private consultants to assess infrastructure deficiencies of areas such as DLF, Sushant Lok, Palam Vihar and Suncity.

The assessment reports of these areas are now in the public domain, on the MCG website.

“Assessments reports of Sushant Lok, Suncity and Palam Vihar were uploaded earlier. Now, the corporation has uploaded the assessment reports of DLF Phase-1 and 2. The residents of DLF can file their objections by the end of the month,” said Dr Narhari Bangar, additional commissioner, MCG.

The assessment looks at basic infrastructure such as sewer lines, stormwater drains, water lines, colony parks, electricity, roads and cleanliness.

“Once the report is submitted, the developer will have to complete these deficiencies before the transfer of colonies or hand over the assessed amount to the MCG to complete the development work. The MCG cannot take over these colonies with liabilities,” Bangar said.

The assessed amount for Phase-1 is Rs 64 crore and Rs 58 crore for Phase-2.

The Haryana government granted a licence to DLF in 1981 to develop a private township. This was followed by licences to several other developers in past four decades.

“The reports are fine and we have filed our objections. Now, it remains to be seen whether the developer completes these deficiencies in the next six months or not. Due to these deficiencies, developers such as DLF and others in Gurgaon never got completion certificates for their projects from the government,” said RS Rathee, president of Qutub Enclave Residents’ Welfare Association.

“After taking stock of the shortcomings, the MCG will give an option to the developer to either complete the work within six months or pay the assessed sum to the civic body to do the job,” said the MCG spokesperson.

DLF representative did not respond to calls.