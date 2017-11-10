Gurgaon’s 17-month wait for mayor ends as Azad assumes office

A week after being elected, the mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of Gurgaon took charge at the office of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in Sector 34, on Friday. The positions had been vacant since June 2016

Mayor Madhu Azad, senior deputy mayor Pramila Devi Kablana and deputy mayor Sunita Yadav assumed office after a havan (fire ritual) in the presence of Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh, senior BJP leaders, the newly elected councillors, former councillors and bureaucrats.

The three leaders were supposed to take charge last week, but postponed the date to participate in a ‘dhanyawad’ rally. The political gimmick was meant to thank voters for helping them bag the top three posts.

They move backfired and they were at the receiving end of bitter criticism by residents who had hoped the councillors would dive head-first in work.

However, sources in the BJP said the rally was a farce and the three leaders, including Congress-affiliated Kablana—who was backed by supporters of Rao Inderjit Singh—were actually waiting for the Parliamentarian to get “free from his schedule” so they could assume charge of their respective offices in his presence.

Talking to Hindustan Times about her priorities as the mayor, Azad said, “My focus is to build upon MCG’s projects and focus on women-centric programmes. I want to thank the senior state BJP leaders and voters from my ward (Ward 7) for helping me win.”

Azad had earlier said she would assist MCG work with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) that is expected to overtake a major share of civic responsibilities in the city from next year, and ensure the projects go as planned. She had said she would initiate the introduction of national initiatives, such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.

Senior deputy mayor Pramila Kablana reiterated that she will focus on improving city’s public transport and extend metro connectivity to areas right of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway.

“Public transport is a major issue in Gurgaon and I will work towards improving the same,” she said.

Sunita Yadav, the new deputy mayor and two-time councillor from Ward 33, had earlier said she will focus on civic issues such as cleanliness, water supply and motorable roads.

After the rituals at the MCG office, Rao Inderjit Singh held a meeting with MCG officials and apprised them about the Khandsa road construction. He directed them to accelerate the work and start advanced cleaning and desilting of drainage system to combat waterlogging during monsoon.

The new leadership takes over from former Congress councillors, mayor Vimal Yadav, senior deputy mayor Yashpal Batra, and deputy mayor Parminder Kataria.