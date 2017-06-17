Gurgaon’s Basai overbridge finally gets an official launch

The Basai rail overbridge (ROB), built over the Rewari-Gurgaon-Delhi line as part of the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), was finally inaugurated officially by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday.

The chief minister, who was in Gurgaon to inaugurate a university at Kankrola, inaugurated the ROB remotely from Kankrola. He also inaugurated a construction and demolition (C and D) waste treatment plant at Basai.

“Travelling between Kherki Daula and Farrukhnagar will be easy now. Using the ROB will save us at least 30 minutes. It is a great development,” said Rambir Singh of Narsinghpur, a commuter.

While the ROB had been ready for a while, it hadn’t been officially inaugurated due to unavailability of the CM. Fed up with waiting for a formal launch, some commuters had already started using one side of the overbridge.

The 1.3-km ROB is part of the 18km Gurgaon portion of the NPR, also known as Dwarka Expressway. Of the 18km, the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) constructed 16.6km before handing over the project to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in October 2016.

The ROB, as part of the Dwarka Expressway, is connected to Pataudi, Farrukhnagar, Jhajjhar and Manesar. The traffic movement between these areas will get a boost now.

In his speech in Kankrola, the CM said, “We hope the ROB brings relief to commuters and reduces travelling distance.”

Huda administrator Yashpal Yadav said, “The distance between New Palam Vihar and Kherki Daula is 9km, but in absence of the ROB, people took longer routes. The ROB has reduced distance and time taken to travel.”

The ROB is also expected to help homebuyers of projects along the NPR as it would increase connectivity to their area.

“In sectors 81 to 115 (between Kherki Daula and New Palam Vihar) several residential and commercial projects are coming up, but they have all been delayed due to poor infrastructure. The ROB has now raised the hopes of homebuyers like us. Now, we hope NPR’s remaining portion too gets completed at earliest,” said Prakhar Sahay, member, Dwarka Expressway Welfare Association.