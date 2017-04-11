Gurgaon CyberHub pubs may escape SC highway liquor ban as officials measure distance again

A string of high-end pubs and bars in Gurgaon’s upscale DLF CyberHub are likely to dodge a liquor ban imposed by the Supreme Court, sources said on Tuesday.

City authorities started measuring the distance of the popular destination from highways from Tuesday morning, and sources said officials took into account a newly opened underpass that increased the distance between the road and the establishment to 1,900 metres.

According to the Supreme Court, no shop, restaurant or establishment can sell or serve alcohol within 500 metres of any national or state highways.

Read more

“The measurement was around 1900 meters from the highway at Cyber Hub. We were already safe. The department has not involved any pub/bar owner during the measurement process but they have fairly done their job. There has been huge loss in sales, revenue so now we should get back to work,” said Ashwini Choudhary director, Soi 7 Group, said.

The order came into effect on April1 and a total of 43 liquor vends shut down and 143 pubs – including 34 in CyberHub -- were restricted from serving alcohol, shaving off crores of rupees in state revenue.

A day after the ban, many establishments tinkered with their entrance and exit points to increase the “motorable distance” – the route one takes to reach a facility by road and not the straight line shortest figure – beyond the 500 metre mark. The underpass that might save CyberHub’s pubs was also opened on April 1.

A team — including officials from district administration, excise department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD), and the police — started measuring the distance of the establishments at 7.30 am on Tuesday after owners submitted affidavits for measurements.

The excise and taxation department had received 39 requests from the pub/bars till Monday, for measurement to clear doubts. The teams have measured the distance of three establishments so far, including Udyog Vihar and The Leela hotel.