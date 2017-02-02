Gurgaon’s municipal body lays claim on 464 acre Gwalpahari land alloted to individuals

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has said the 464 acre land released by former deputy commissioner Gurgaon TL Satyaprakash to individuals of Gwalpahari belongs to it as per the records.

MCG Commissioner V Umashankar said, “Corporation is contemplating other action to protect its land in the Gwalpahari.”

However, he refused to elaborate what nature the action would take.

Soon after the collector’s order, the MCG appealed the order in the court of Gurgaon divisional commissioner D Suresh and obtained a stay on the collector’s order.

The Gurgaon-Faridabad Road along which Gwalpahari is located is an upcoming destination from the real estate point of view as it is in the Aravalli region.

The chunk of land in question in Gwalpahari has been mutated in the name of the MCG and, on that basis, the corporation has been sending notices to individuals to vacate it. The corporation said notices were sent earlier also to individuals after a land survey by the tehsildar concerned. The survey was carried out after Gwalpahari village came under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation in 2010.

“I am reviewing the matter. Any village lands and property belong to the corporation ever since it came in existence in 2008 in Gurgaon and Gwalpahari is under the corporation’s jurisdiction. So the chunk of land in question belongs to the Gwalpahari village panchayat and thus it should be corporation’s,” said Commissioner, adding that matter is subjudice.

The MCG said the entitlement of the land in question should not be a matter of dispute at all.

“Therefore, no individual can claim it as their land and we will take strong action to restore the situation,” Umashankar said.

Satyaprakash, on January 2 ordered cancellation of mutation of 464 acre in Gwalpahari that was in the name of the MCG. He is now the director of town and country planning, Chandigarh.

“I have not done anything against the law. My order is with the government for final implementation and I have suggested that legal opinion can be obtained in the matter,” said Satyaprakash. He sent the file to chief secretary D S Dhesi for final approval.

Hindustan Times has reported repeatedly that the approximately 700 acres of land in the Aravalli region and along the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, belonging to the municipal corporation, is encroached upon.

The MCG has a total of 207 sq km or 3,663 acre with 35 municipal divisions and 48 villages under its jurisdiction. However, as per its survey, more than 18% of its total land is encroached upon.