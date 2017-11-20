Gurgaon’s Sector 17 residents seek help from district admin to check dust, noise pollution

Taking a cue from Sector 17 residents, who demanded installation of a sound barrier system to check noise pollution in the area, residents of Sector 15 have lodged a complaint with the district administration seeking urgent steps to curb dust and sound pollution.

Sector 15 is located along NH8 between Rajiv Chowk and 32 Milestone.

In the complaint, which has been listed for discussion at the district grievance redressal committee meeting next month, the residents said unchecked dust, vehicular emissions and noise are posing a threat to their health and well-being.

The complaint further stated that the residents have been exposed to dust and noise pollution since the work on the proposed underpasses at Rajiv Chowk began. Many trees in the buffer zone were also felled and the sector’s peripheral boundary wall was demolished to free up space for widening the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

Signed by many residents, the complaint was sent to the chief minister’s window, demanding installation of a sound barrier, among other measures, to check rising dust pollution.

Residents said that the underpasses at Rajiv Chowk are nearing completion and are likely to open in a month’s time, but their demands are yet to be met.

“Being one of the key intersections in the city, Rajiv Chowk sees heavy traffic and we bear the brunt of vehicular emission and noise pollution. We have urged the district administration and the (state) pollution control board to inspect the area and suggest measures to check pollution,” Ramesh Vasishtha, a resident of Sector 17, said.

“We have raised the issue repeatedly with local administration, but nothing happened. Now we have listed this issue for discussion at the district grievance redressal meeting next month. We have written to CM’s Window. We want the district administration to act,” Suresh Rana, another resident, said.

“For widening the expressway and construction of underpasses, several trees were chopped and the buffer zone between residential areas and expressway was cut. I have been having breathing trouble because of dust. We want the government to act,” RS Raghav, an elderly resident, said.

JB Sharma, regional manager of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, said, “I will send men to the sector in question for ground inspection