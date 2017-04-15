Gurgaon’s Udyog Vihar industrialists get inflated power bills due to faulty meters

Industrialists of Udyog Vihar have appealed to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (DHBVN) to rectify their faulty electricity meters, so that they are not forced to visit utility’s office every month to get their inflated power bills corrected or revised manually.

The industrialists said that there are over 300 electricity meters in the area which that the DHBVN needs to fix or replace at the earliest.

The Chamber of Industries, Udyog Vihar, has received several complaints from members who have been getting inflated bills due to faulty meters and they have urged the industry body to take up the matter with the utility.

A member of the industry body said, “My electricity meter is one of the 300(faulty ones). I send my aide every month to the local (DHBVN) office to take a proper meter reading, have the bill corrected and they pay it. The DHBVN officials need to install a new software to upgrade these meters and this work is pending for over two years. We have no clue why they can’t show more urgency in the matter.”

The Chamber has since written to the utility saying that while there are over 3,000 power connections in Udyog Vihar, over 300 meters, mostly of industrialists, are either faulty or not suitably upgraded.

“Though the DHBVN upgraded several electricity meters in Udyog Vihar with automatic meter reading software, work on a few hundred more is still pending. We have been speaking to the DHVBN officials repeatedly over the last one-and-a-half years, but the issue is yet to be resolved,” another industrialist said.

The Chamber has also written to the DHBVN chairman, Shatrujit Kapoor, also in this regard but nothing has happened so far.

Vikas Yadav, sub-divisional officer (SDO) DHBVN said, “The problem is software-related and we are trying our best to fix it. We are in touch with our technical team in Hisar and we hope it will be resolved by end of this month. We have assured all industrialists in Udyog Vihar of full cooperation in this regard.”