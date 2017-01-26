Gurgaon: Schemes, sops rain at Republic Day event

March-pasts, cultural events, tableaus, several announcements and individual honours marked the 68th Republic Day celebrations though rain tried to play spoilsport at the Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium in Sector 38, Gurgaon, on Thursday .

After unfurling the national flag and singing the national anthem, the event started with tributes to martyrs and freedom fighters by observing a minute’s silence.

Manish Kumar Grover, MLA of Rohtak, was the chief guest at the event and he felicitated 97 individuals.

The Panchayat of Goriawas village in Pataudi district received an award for Rural Water Conservation. The village with a population of 500 also received a cash award of Rs 20,000. The award is given to villages in each Haryana district with more than 75% drinking water facilities and 90% tap water connection.

Besides cultural programs, including dances of school students across Gurgaon, and various tableaus displaying messages on national schemes, several major announcements were made during the ceremony.

Student perform the dumbbell PT show during the 68th Republic Day celebration in Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Grover assured that modalities for the formation of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) were nearing completion and the authority would be launched in the coming months.

Grover also made announcements for the upliftment of the education sector in the state.

“In Haryana’s demography, over 28% of the state’s population is in the 15 to 29 age bracket. Hence, to instil the values of democracy and debating skills, youth parliament will be initiated. In addition, the Haryana Dairy will supply milk powder to all school students in the state availing of midday meals,” Grover said.

Speaking about the four-day event -- Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair -- that will start from February 2 at the Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29, Grover said it has attracted over Rs 20 crore investment from 24 private companies.

State government officials announced that 22 acres at Ambala had been allotted for the construction of a freedom fighters’ museum that will present statues, audio-visual recording and original artifacts from the period.

Over 52,000 villagers will be provided with solar lighting facilities and 3,050 farmers with solar pump connections.

As many as 173 villages in the state that have paid their electricity bills and have no cases of power theft against them will be rewarded with 24x7 electricity supply. Besides, over 100 villages will be given Wi-Fi connections, officials said.

The construction of a skilled development centre at Palwal was also announced.

The event closed with a march-past comprising of nine contingents led by ACP Dharna Yadav .