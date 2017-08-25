Gurgaon: School bus hits electric pole, was carrying a girl student

A school bus hit an electric pole near Dera Sacha Sauda ashram at South City-2 in Sector 51 on Friday. No one was injured in the incident.

There was a girl student inside the bus but no one was injured. The incident happened around 12.30pm when the bus conductor reportedly tried to test his driving skills.

“The bus driver was away when the conductor got behind the steering wheel. He could not control the vehicle and hit an electric pole. There was spark in the electric wires but no one was injured,” said a CID official who rushed to rescue the bus occupants.

Policemen deployed to maintain law and order in wake of Dera sacha sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s verdict also rushed to the spot.

The bus belonged to Saint Angel’s Senior Secondary School in Sector 45 but no one from the school was available for comment. No police complaint was filed in the matter on Friday.

The girl student was taken to her home in Malibu Towne on Sohna Road in an official vehicle on directions of subdivisional magistrate Bharat Bhushan Gogia who was deployed on law and order duty at the spot.

“The accident happened before I reached the spot. I will inquire into the matter and also rope in authorities concerned,” Gogia said.

On January 30 morning, a school bus carrying 35 students and four staff members caught fire near the Huda City Centre Metro station. The children were rescued in time, however, the bus was charred in the incident. The bus, attached with Amity International School in Sector 43, Gurgaon, was ferrying students at the time of the incident.

After the incident, the regional transport authority had initiated an inquiry into the matter and issued elaborate guidelines for all schools to follow.