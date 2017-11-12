Gurgaon schools to remain closed on Monday due to air pollution, smog

The Gurgaon district administration directed that government and private schools would be closed on Monday in view of the persistent smog and pollution situation in the NCR, an official said.

“Due to smog and pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurgaon, we have decided to close all private and government schools on November 13,” district magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh said.

Schools in Gurgaon were closed on Friday and Saturday. The order has been extended till Monday, the official said.

However, schools in Delhi will reopen on Monday after a five-day break announced by the government in view of rising air pollution levels, an official said on Sunday.

“Schools will reopen tomorrow (Monday) and the break is not being further extended,” a Delhi government official said.