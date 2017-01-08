Gurgaon Sector 29 decked up for Pravasi Haryana Divas

Preparations for the two-day Pravasi Haryana Divas are in full swing in Gurgaon. It will be organised by the Haryana government in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Kingdom of Dreams in Sector 29 on January 10 and 11.

The trees along the Sector 29 road have been decorated with lights and colourful materials. The front gate of the Kingdom of Dreams has also been decked up with flowers.

The web portal created for the event has received mote than 1,000 registrations so far.

Pravasi Haryana Divas is an annual event in which the state government appeals to people who are living outside the state to adopt native villages so as to ensure development of remote areas and to harness energies of these areas for future development.

As many as 20 non-residential Haryanvis will be honoured at the event. They will be awarded for their outstanding work in their respective fields and for providing support to rural areas of the state.

Chief minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, will attend the first day of the event.

More than 150 local artists will participate in the event to showcase the cultural heritage of the state. The first day will have kick start with cultural programmes. The second day will have several sessions on information technology and information technology enabled service, education, sports, tourism, media and entertainment, for the development of the state.

The state government had organised road shows in Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai to promote the Pravasi Haryana Divas.

The road show which started in December aimed at providing insight into the accomplishment of the Haryana government and ongoing policy initiatives to present Haryana as the country’s favourite investment destination.

The road show also provided an opportunity for the non-resident Haryanvis and industrialists to have an interaction with state industry minister and senior officials from the state government on strengthening the business environment in the state.