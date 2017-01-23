Gurgaon Sector 45 residents complain of broken roads, repair work to begin on Feb 15

Roads in Sector 45 are riddled with potholes and have also partially caved in at some points. Residents of the area are also affected due to sewage overflow that stagnates on the broken roads.

Despite complaining to civic authorities for more than two years, residents said they are yet to get any relief. They said that waterlogging in the monsoon is also a major problem.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon, which was recently given control of the sector, said that the repair work will start in mid-February.

The 18-metre main road of the sector is submerged in dirty water, leaking from the sewage pipeline of neighbouring Kanhai village.

“The roads leading to our sector have always been unrepaired but now the condition has turned worse. It is difficult to even drive on the main road. It seems like the road is dug up round the year for some or the other project. This has also increased our travel time,” Amir Singh Yadav, president of Sector 45 RWA, said.

Vinay Malik, a resident, said, “The lack of coordination among departments is making residents suffer. Once the work by one department is completed, the department concerned should automatically initiate the repair work but this does not happen.”

The sewerage line of the sector was connected to the MCG main line to address waterlogging but residents said the problem persists.

Surinder Kaushik, the general secretary of Sector 45 RWA, said, “We met the joint commissioner of MCG last week and requested him to get a survey of our sector conducted. At least, he will get a fair idea of the condition of the roads.We have held many protests in the last three months and also written to the Municipal Corporation of Haryana (MCG) and Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda), but no action has been taken.”

YS Gupta, the joint commissioner of MCG, said, “We have planned to start the repair work on February 15. We have taken over (the sector from Huda) recently. The matter was reported to us by residents and we have given assurance to them that we will start the work on priority.”