Gurgaon: Sector 46 to refurbish community centre to enable family functions

The Sector 46 resident welfare association (RWA) will beautify, modify and maintain the community centre that was transferred to them by the Municipal Corporation of Gurgugram (MCG) recently. The RWA members will spend ₹10 lakh to modify the defunct community centre, which was not allegedly maintained by the civic agencies for the last seventeen years.

The centre is spread across 1.7 acres and, despite its prime location, it was not maintained. Such was the plight of residents that they had to book other places for their family functions.

The RWA members alleged that the residents had to spend huge amounts of money for hosting weddings and other functions elsewhere. They were handed over the site in July this year and since then, they have been taking care of it. They have now planned to make it a centre with state-of-the-art facilities that will attract residents of other sectors as well.

“It will take six months for the makeover of the community centre. We will change the interiors, landscaping, plantation of flowers and will get the rooms decorated. We will ensure that all facilities are provided for so that residents could even arrange in-house functions,” Rajkumar Yadav, president, RWA, Sector 46, said.

The RWA will charge ₹16,000 for each function, a lot less than private banquet halls and other community centres that charge nearly ₹3lakh for booking.

Residents alleged that due to poor maintenance by the civic agencies, the community centre has deteriorated over time. Such has been the damage that chunks of plaster from the walls have been coming off. The glasses are broken and the toilets have not been repaired since they were constructed, residents said.

“We have suffered enough due to the lack of facilities and have been organising family functions elsewhere. We will be benefitted once the place is beautified, as the residents will have a budget community centre exclusively for them,” Sanjay Gandhi, a resident, said.

RWA members have planned to start indoor games, cafeteria, hobby courses and other facilities for residents. The place will be used mostly by residents.

“The place, once refurbished and remodelled, will have the ambience of a club. A cafeteria as well as catering service will be available for residents at nominal prices. However, if residents from other sectors want to use this facility, they would be charged more,” Yadav said.

Space will be utilised in several ways and the revenue earned will be used for other activities and development of the sector.

However, MCG officials said the move was aimed at increasing the involvement of residents in ensuring the upkeep of local amenities. They said that the RWA members will be given monetary support to meet maintenance charges.

MCG has transferred ₹1 lakh to the RWA for maintenance of the centre, the officials said.