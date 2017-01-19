Gurgaon Sector 57 residents raise concerns over slum cluster nearby

Hundreds of residents of Sector 57 have expressed concerns about the mushrooming of slums on a vacant land in their area. The unhygienic condition of the slum, which is spread over an acre, has forced residents to complain to authorities. The area has over 200 hutments, most of them constructed in the last one year.

Residents have reported the matter to MCG commissioner, town planner and other officials, but no action has been taken.

“We have written to the Huda administration and a complaint has been registered with the CM’s Window as well, but the authorities are yet to act,” said Joginder Singh, a resident.

“How can administration let illegal construction take place on a piece of land, the fate of which is to be decided by the court? The developer has become a mere observer, the municipal corporation and Huda administration have been turned a blind eye to the issue. Although the area MLA has visited the site numerous times, no relief has come to us,” said Divyansh Batra, a resident.

“The land encroached upon belongs to Huda and the Ansals. The land was acquired by land acquisition office and compensation was awarded to the villagers, which they have not taken. A licensed portion of land of Ansals was also mistakenly acquired by the land acquisition officer and it is being released now. All encroachments are illegal and have to be removed by the authorities with the help of town planning department,” Ajay Pandita, addition vice-president of Ansal Buildwell, said.

The construction of hutments started a year ago and, today, there are over a 100 of them. Even security guards working with the developer resides in these slums,” said Hari Singh Dhillo, another resident.

“This is the right time for civic authorities to act against the illegal slums. If illegal structures become a full-fledged slum colony, it would be a big problem for residents,” said Pushplata Batra, a resident.

HUDA had taken action against the illegal occupation of vacant land in all sectors in the past. The biggest problems the residents face due to the slum are pigs and garbage dumps.

YM Mansuri, senior town planner said, “We will soon resolve the issue. We have called the developer in last week of this month and the enforcement wing is also informed.”