Gurgaon set to get more water by Feb 15

The water supply in Gurgaon is expected to improve by the time summer sets in this year as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is all set to make the second unit at the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant operational.

“We have to ensure the city does not suffer scarcity of water this summer. Many areas have complained of water scarcity; we have to fix the problem and minimize residents’ dependence on private water suppliers,” V Umashankar, GMDA chief executive officer (CEO), who directed the engineering wing to connect the 22 MGD unit of the Chandu plant with distribution line and start supply from February 15.

The second unit would supply water to sectors 4, 5, 6, 7, 7-Extension, 9, 9-A, 10, and 10-A, among others.

There are three units of 22 MGD (million gallon per day) each at the Chandu Budhera plant, which is connected with the NCR canal that brings water from river Yamuna. Of these three units, only is operation while the other two had been lying idle.

Officials estimate the city’s demand for water on the basis of the population recorded in the 2011 census —15.14 lakh. However, the city’s population has swelled to over 25 lakh since the 2011 census.

Gurgaon’s water demand is nearly 150 MGD. In the winter months till March, this demand dips by 10 MGD. Till last year, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) supplied only 84 MGD canal water to the city, forcing residents to buy water from private suppliers.

“The district administration has failed to crack on the water mafia, including private tanker water suppliers, who in connivance with civic officials make water supply a huge commercial business every summer. We believe 100 MGD water would suffice the need of city,” Dharam Sagar, president of federation of residents’ welfare association of urban estate, said.

The Huda, which was the custodian authority of the Basai and Chandu Budhera plants and the water distribution system in city till December 31, had commissioned the first unit of 22 MGD at Chandu Budhera in 2012.

On January 1 this year, the GMDA took over charge of water supply, sector roads, and the sewage system from the Huda on January 1, 2018.

The plant, which is located beyond the Dwarka expressway approximately 15 km from Rajiv Chowk, was built to supply canal water to the then newly developed sectors 81-115, along the Dwarka expressway. The Basai water treatment plant is located close to the Chandu.

Bullet points:

-There are two water treatment plants in Gurgaon: Basai, 62 MGD, and Chandu Budhera 22 MGD

-Nearly 84 MGD water is supplied from both plants

-GMDA would supply more than 100 MGD water after commissioning of the new 22 MGD unit

-Gurgaon’s population estimate is over 25 lakh, as such 150 MGD water is required

-There will still be shortage of 50 MGD water