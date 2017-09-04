Gurgaon: Sewage overflow poses health hazard to Sector 37C residents

Overflowing sewage and contamination of drinking water have put the health of Taksila Heights residents in Sector 37C at risk. They claimed that despite repeated requests with the civic authorities, they are yet to show any urgency to resolve this problem.

The condominium, spread across 11 acres, has 596 apartments. The complex is currently home to 425 families.

While thousands of residents have moved into the sector over the last couple of years, main sewage lines have yet to be laid by the authorities.

The society also grapples with a perennial waterlogging problem, putting residents at risk of diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya. Last year, as many as nine residents were diagnosed with chikungunya and the threat of mosquito-borne diseases is clear and present this year as well, as sewage pipes are yet to be connected to the main discharge line leading to sewage spill or overflow outside the complex.

“We are using tankers to dispose of the sewage, as there are no pipelines connected to the main (discharge) line. Shockingly, the authorities have not laid the sewage lines as yet. We have been suffering for the last couple of years and yet, the authorities don’t seem to care,” Vaneet Bansal, a resident, said.

“In all four sides of our society, there is waterlogging and we are always living in fear of coming down with malaria or chikungunya. Last year, every member of my family tested positive for chikungunya and this year, several other residents have suffered from this disease,” Vikas Bansal, general secretary, residents’ welfare association (RWA), said.

Residents alleged that they are forced to bear the stench of sewage water overflowing outside the society.

They said they have written to the authorities on several occasions, but each time, their pleas fell on deaf ears. They said sewer lines weren’t laid despite several reminders to the authorities.

“Already, the sewage water has started the groundwater source in the area and residents on the ground floor are majorly affected. We are using purifiers to remove the stench, but nothing seems to work. We all are dependent on mineral water for our daily use. But how long are we to depend on mineral water?” Rajat Prashar, a resident, said.

“We have paid the internal development charges (IDC) and external development charges (EDC) to government as per policy and invested our savings in purchasing these flats in the hope that the government, some day, will provide the basic services, including sewer lines. But sadly, nothing has happened,” Jagdish Kumar a resident, said.

Residents said that if officials fail to provide the services, they should refund their EDC/IDC amounts and levy the charges once the basic infrastructure is in place.

Haryana urban development authority (HUDA) officials said work has already begun on laying sewage pipelines and the problem will be resolved at the earliest.

“We are laying the lines wherever we are getting vacant lands and soon the sector’s sewage lines will be connected to the main line,” Jagdish Kumar, executive engineer, HUDA, said.