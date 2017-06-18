Gurgaon: SEZ land owners demand their land back, hold panchayat

Around 1,600 acres acquired for a special economic zone (SEZ) by Reliance 11 years ago has run into trouble, with the landowners and residents of five villages demanding their land back.

A panchayat was held on Sunday at village Gadoli Khurd chaired by Chaudhary Bhagat Singh, one of the landowners. More than hundred residents and landowners took part in the panchayat.

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) had acquired around 1,600 acres in Gadoli Khurd, Harsaru, Khandsa, Narsingpur and Mohammadpur in 2006 for setting up the Reliance SEZ.

The landowners said they have been demanding their land back for the last five years after the plan to set up the SEZ was scrapped.

“Like the previous government, Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government has also cheated us. The leaders of the BJP government had assured us all help to get our land back. It has been three years, and nothing has happened so far,” said a panchayat member.

The farmers have been demanding their land back or payment of enhanced compensation and plots in lieu of property acquired by the HSIIDC.

The land continues to remain barren as the HSIIDC failed to utilise the land. The HSIIDC never returned the land to the owners, nor did it award the enhanced compensation as stipulated by the Supreme Court.

“According to a Supreme Court order, we were to be given an enhanced compensation or the HSIIDC was to return our land,” said Rambir Singh of village Narsinghpur.

“The SEZ was to be developed jointly by Reliance and the Haryana government. However, the project remained in a limbo for a long period and, thereafter, it was scrapped. That is why we are demanding our land back since it was not utilised for the purpose it was acquired,” said Nathu Singh of village Mohammad, adding that the farmers will lodge a massive protest in July.

Rao Narbir Singh, MLA Badshahpur and PWD Minister Haryana, “HSIIDC is working on Global City proposal on this land. Farmers claim that land remained unutilised till date is true but very soon HSIIDC global city plan will be visible.”