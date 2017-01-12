Gurgaon shivers at 1.6 degrees Celsius on season’s coldest day

The city continued to shiver as it experienced the coldest day of the season on Thursday with the minimum temperature dipping to 1.6 degrees Celsius -- four degrees below the normal.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, one degree up from Wednesday. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 1.7 degrees Celsius.

However, as the wind speed was only 6.3 kilometre per hour compared to 18 kilometre per hour on Wednesday, residents had some relief from the chill.

The sky remained clear on Thursday with light sunshine. The morning was moderately foggy but it did not affect visibility or traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and arterial roads of the city. However, officials have forecasted fog for the rest of the month.

The weatherman said the temperature is expected to dip further in the next few days. There are chances of rainfall during the weekend, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“Rain and fresh snowfall are likely in the western Himalayan region in the next few days, leading to icy winds sweeping the northern plains,” the official said.

“The minimum temperature is likely to dip by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and north Rajasthan in the next 48 hours,” the official said.

The weatherman said the winter might stretch a bit longer compared to the last year as a cold wave might prevail in the northern region till the end of February .

The chill set in late this season and December 2016 was the warmest in eight years.