Gurgaon shopkeeper nabbed for selling footballs with fake label of brands

A 43-year-old shopkeeper in Chakkarpur was arrested on Wednesday for selling footballs with counterfeit labels of popular sports brands. Sixty-three footballs with fake holograms of popular brands were seized.

The shop was raided in Chakkarpur, behind the Sahara Mall, however, when a leading sports good manufacturer lodged a complaint with the Sector 29 police station.

In a raid at Deepak Sports in Chakkarpur, police, along with an investigating agency seized dozens of duplicate footballs with fake labels.

The shopkeeper was identified as Pappu Lal, a resident of Rajasthan, who was running the shop in the area for the last two years. There were several complaints against him from different brands.

“When we raided the shop, Lal was found doing brisk business and was selling footballs at discounted price. He was arrested and produced at a city court. He has been taken on two days police remand,” said investigating official assistant sub-inspector Mool Chand.

Read more: Delhi CM Kejriwal gets e-mails saying he may be ‘killed’ during poll campaign

Mohd Shahid, investigator for sports brand Nivia, said they lodged a complaint with the police after it was found that the shopkeeper sold duplicate footballs. “We keep a watch on the sale of fake sports items and approach the police once the violation is confirmed,” he said.

A case of fraud under Indian Penal Code Section 420 and under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1958, was registered at Sector 29 Police station.