Gurgaon: Show cause notice to 279 city schools for not uploading EWS information

The state education department has issued a notice to nearly 4,780 private schools in Haryana, including 279 from Gurgaon,for failing to upload the list of seats reserved for students under EWS category by March 20 as they had been directed to.

As per the Haryana education rules, private schools have to keep 10 per cent of the seats for meritorious students from economically weaker sections.The schools have been given a week’s time to reply to the government’s notice.

Earlier, HT carried a report saying most schools had failed to comply with a directive issued by the district education department on uploading details on vacancies for students from economically weaker sections before March 20.

District elementary education officer (DEEO) Gurgaon, Ram Kumar Phalaswal, said the district department will also issue notices and they will start admitting students from their end as per vacancy on the MIS portal.

The school managements have to furnish the details of vacancies in this category and upload the information on the department’s website. They will also be required to provide details to the district education officer on their respective areas through the web portal.

On the other hand, several private school authorities claimed that they have already uploaded the required information and even got receipts from the DEO, but were still not named in the list of schools that have complied with the directive.The department has uploaded a 100-page district-wise list of schools on its website asking the DEOs to ensure compliance with the government rules.

Kulbhushan Sharma, chairman of the Haryana Federation of Private Schools, said that the government would even consider shutting down private schools, which fails to comply with the directive, and have the students shifted to government schools.

Sharma, however, said that more than 2,000 schools have already furnished the details of the EWS seats. However, their names have yet to appear on the department’s website.