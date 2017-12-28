Gurgaon: Six properties of tax defaulters auctioned for ₹3.88 crore

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) auctioned properties of tax defaulters at the HUDA Gymkhana club in Sector 29 on Thursday. It was the second auction in two months.

Six properties were auctioned at a cumulative bidding amount of ₹3.88 crore. The MCG recovered its ₹27.45 lakh in property tax dues. The remaining amount was transferred to the original owners, while the property rights were transferred to the winning bidders. Over 100 bidders participated in the auction.

Two shops in the Star Mall in Sector 30, two in Unitech Business Zone, Sector 50, one shop in DLF Commercial Complex and another in Mayfield Gardens were auctioned on Thursday.

A shop located on the lower ground of the Star Mall was auctioned to Mahendra Sharma for ₹1.01 crore after the owner failed to pay ₹16.45 lakh in tax. Another shop on the first floor of the mall was auctioned for ₹71 lakh to Its My Name Pvt. Ltd. Company after the owner failed to deposit ₹2.95 lakh property tax.

Manoj Rohilla became the property owner of a shop situated at first floor of DLF Commercial Complex in DLF Phase-1 at a bid of ₹55 lakh. The shop’s original owner had ₹1.02 lakh due as property tax.

In Mayfield Gardens, Sector 50, a shop on which property tax of ₹2.32 lakh was due was sold to Surendra Kumar for ₹62 lakh.

In Unitech Business Zone, a shop in Tower B of the building was bought by Raman Malik for ₹46 lakh, when the original owner did not clear ₹2.36 lakh in dues. Another shop in Tower A was sold to Rajesh Kumar for ₹44 lakh as its owner had ₹2.35 lakh due as property tax.

“Strick measures are being taken against property owners whose tax payment is overdue. Hence, all property owners need to clear their property tax dues at the earliest to ensure their properties aren’t sealed and auctioned,” MCG commissioner V Umashankar said.

On November 1, in a first across the state, the MCG had auctioned four properties of tax defaulters for ₹3.87 crore.