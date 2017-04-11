Gurgaon: Sohna road residents protest against CNG station at Sector 49

The residents of various housing societies on Sohna Road said that the district administration’s permission to set up a CNG filling station on the internal Sector 49 road could lead to serious traffic problems in the future. The residents said their efforts to get CNG station shifted failed as construction for the same started few days ago. The residents said they have no option but to stage a big protest on Wednesday.

“This station would create problems for all of us. It’s time for all of us to rise to the occasion and put up a united stand following the age-old dictum — united we stand, divided we fall. We have to stop the construction of the CNG filling station for the sake of maintaining the peaceful ambience of the area. Having the CNG station here would mean autos, cabs and other public transport vehicles queueing up on the internal road to fill up their fuel tanks and the traffic situation here would be in disarray,” Major General SK Yadav, president, Sispal Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector 49, said.

Around two years ago, the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) had allotted sites for CNG filling station to Haryana City Gas Limited (HCGL). At present, the HGCL has 14 CNG filling stations in Gurgaon.

“The CNG station will disturb peace in the area. However, it would also be a source of huge relief to vehicle owners residing close to Sohna Road, as there are no fuel stations there,” an HCGL spokesperson said, adding that it is one of the six more CNG stations in the pipeline.

The residents, however, argued that the CNG station should have been allotted on the main road leading from Huda City Centre to Hero Honda Chowk via Subhash Chowk.

Neeraj Yadav, president, South City-II RWA, said, “The (the main road) would have been the ideal site for installation of the CNG filling station. I have no clue why they opted for the internal road, as it is close to Sispal Vihar, a fully residential area. The CNG station would lead to a chaotic traffic situation here and in nearby areas. We should see this as a problem that would affect us all and gather for a peaceful protest against the administration.”

Yashpal Yadav, administrator, Huda, said, “I will look into the matter.”