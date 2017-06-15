Gurgaon: South African tosses puppy from first-floor balcony in Sector 42

Few days after a caretaker allegedly abducted a dog in Sushant Lok for ransom, a dog owner flung his 4-month-old female pet from the balcony of his first floor apartment in Gurgaon’s Sector 42. The man, identified as Philip Maxwell, hails from South Africa and was angry after the dog, Papi, allegedly broke his laptop and chewed up television cables.

The incident took place between 7.30pm and 8pm on Wednesday evening. The dog lay in a bush behind the house and writhed their in pain before it was rescued at midnight.

When confronted by his neighbour Arvind Kumar, Maxwell drove off in his car. The dog lay in the bushes for almost 4 hours before being taken to the hospital by NGO workers accompanied by Maxwell’s wife, Doria Shlem. His wife is from Meghalaya.

“I heard a dog barking while washing clothes and went to check. I found her lying in the bushes and it appeared as if someone had thrown her out of a house. A labourer had spotted him writhing in pain and put him behind the bush. I confronted the accused when he came out, but he rushed to his car and drove away,” said Kumar, who is now planning to lodge a written complaint with the police.

As he waited for the owner to return, Kumar called a Delhi-based NGO, Fauna Police, which rescued the pet at midnight.

Arvind Srihan, a member of the NGO who sent his dog rescue vehicle and assistants to the Sector 4 address, said, “The dog was thrown out around 7.30pm and lay in pain for almost 4 hours before our team rescued it. Later, it was taken to CGHS hospital by our team and Doria, the wife of the accused,” said Srihan.

At the CGHS hospital, it was found that the dog had suffered a fracture in her right leg.

Doria Shlem, while handing over the dog to the NGO, admitted that her husband had flung the dog from the first floor balcony in anger. The dog is presently in the custody of the Fauna Police and recuperating at their centre in Asola Bhati, Delhi.

However, speaking to HT, Doria, who works as a nurse in a private hospital, contradicted her earlier claim saying the dog fell accidentally from her husband’s hand as he was chiding it. “The dog had gone berserk that day and it bit the chairs, the sofa, broke the laptop and chewed off wires. My husband just held Papi in the air and was trying to instill some fear in her when it fell off the balcony. We love the dog. It is very friendly,” Shlem said.

She, however, said that they were scared after the dog fell down and it was only after the rescue team came that she went looking for it.

Maxwell left home after Kumar rang up the NGO and asked why he tossed the puppy out of the balcony. A native of South Africa, Maxwell helps his uncle run his business in the city.

An officer of the Sushant Lok police station, however, said that no complaint had been filed in connection with the incident on Tuesday. “No case has been registered in this regard,” said an officer at the police station.

There have been a number of incidents in Gurgaon over the past couple of months which raised concern over the safety of pet dogs in the city. Shakti, a 6-month old white Labrador owned by designer Sanjana Jon, was abducted from Nirvana Country by the caretaker, who demanded ransom from the owner. The accused was caught two days from Kotla Mubarakpur in Delhi and the dog was returned to its owner, two days after the incident.

Dr Aashita Dawar, who works for welfare of animals, said most of the accused in such incidents get away because of such acts are deemed non-cognizable. “These acts are a manifestation of our criminal tendencies and could lead to serious consequences. There needs to be a law to put an end to such acts,” she said.

Another pet dog, Brownie, was stolen from DLF Phase 2 in the month of April and it is suspected that a group of persons picked it up from the street and later ate it. A case was also registered at the DLF Phase 2 police station.