Gurgaon: Stolen side mirrors of luxury cars recovered, suspect escapes

Spotted by an alert security guard of a private firm, an alleged thief involved in stealing side mirrors of luxury cars from DLF areas and other upscale colonies fled and left behind his vehicle early Thursday morning.

The white Hyundai Accent car, bearing a Delhi registration number, which was left behind by the driver was stuck at a barricade when the suspect was trying to escape from the spot, eyewitnesses said.

A case was registered at the DLF Phase-1 police station and the police are investigating the matter.

Pappu Yadav, security in-charge of DLF Phase-1, said that a security guard spotted the man when he was going to an empty plot where an Audi was parked.

“When the guard questioned the suspect, he said that he was going to relieve himself. But on further questioning, the guard became suspicious and the suspect tried to escape in his car. The guard raised the alarm and the barricades of the colony were put up. He got stuck at gate number 11 at 6.13am,” said Yadav.

He said that a team of security guards closed upon the accused, who tried to escape in his car but realising that he was stuck and he would get caught, ran away leaving behind the vehicle.

Officials recovered 40-50 mirrors of luxury car brands, including Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, Audi and Ford, from the vehicle.

Residents alleged that almost 25 to 30 cases of the car mirror thefts are reported from the DLF Phase-1 and claimed that the thieves targeted only luxury cars.

Ramesh Yadav, a resident of DLF Phase-2 and the vice-president of Qutub Enclave residents’ welfare association, praised the security agency. He said that residents are in the process of enhancing the security measures by installing CCTV cameras, boom barriers and checks of identity cards to gain access to the area.

Neeraj Sharma, a car dealer, said that side mirrors of luxury cars are expensive but are easy to steal and dispose of in the black market.

“The price of side mirrors of a Fortuner SUV is around Rs15,000, for a new pair. For side mirrors of Audi cars, one has to shell out Rs40,000 to Rs45,000. The used side mirrors are available at half the price,” said Sharma.

Devender Kumar, the station house officer of DLF Phase-1 police station, said that a case has been registered under sections 379 and 471 of the IPC. “The police team is verifying the facts and conducting raids in Delhi. The accused will be nabbed soon,” he said.