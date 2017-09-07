Gurgaon: Student quits after lewd remarks shared in smart class, school gets notice

A smart class in a prominent school of South City-1 turned into a nightmare for a 13 year-old student when she found that a file containing lewd comments about her was shared by some students on the local school network. A week after the incident, her parents were forced to change her school as she went into trauma and refused to attend classes.

The incident that took place in first week of May came to light when a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was filed on Tuesday at Women police station, Sector 51. On Wednesday, district child welfare committee (CWC) sent a notice to the school and sought reply as to why the student was not counselled.

“We sent a notice on Wednesday to the school regarding the incident. The victim’s mother had also filed a case at Women Police Station, Sector 51, as the school failed to take action. We have also marked an enquiry to police and have asked the school to submit report by September 13,” CWC chairperson Shakuntala Dhull, told HT.

The victim’s mother in her complaint to the CWC mentioned that some of her daughter’s classmates had created a file on their computer. The file, containing lewd comments about the girl, was shared with everyone in the school using the smart class technology.

The CWC has asked the school to submit the reason for not following CBSE guidelines under which schools are required to provide a distressed student two counsellors in case of any mental harassment.

“We will take action against the school under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000. At present, the case has been forwarded to cyber cell of the police for further investigation,” Dhull added.

“It is very sad that the victim had to change school and she had to suffer harassment. The victim was allegedly very disturbed after the incident and did not even open up to her mother. As her elder sister was in the same school, the victim’s mother came to know about the incident,” she added.

Officials at Women police station said the matter is still under investigation. “FIR has been registered and with the help of cyber police we are investigating the case. We have also asked the school to provide us details of students who visited the computer lab that particular day,” said inspector Kailash Devi, station house officer, Women Police Station, Sector 51, Gurgaon.