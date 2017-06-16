Gurgaon suffers 15-hour power outages due to rain

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds brought with it long power outages for the city residents on Friday. Employees of the power discom Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (DHBVN) remained engaged in restoring power in many areas till Friday evening. Residents had to bear with power outages that lasted for 14-15 hours in some places.

The worst-affected areas were sectors 5, 6, 7, 17, 30, 31, 55, 56 and South City-1.

According to DHBVN employees, falling trees and branches snapped electricity cables, causing power lines to trip.

The discom’s officials maintained that though supply from power feeders was uninterrupted, persistent rainfall till Friday afternoon hampered their effort to restore power.

“Due to fear of electrocution, we had to wait until the rainfall subsided for our engineers to carry out repair works. Once rainfall stopped around 10am, engineers were sent across the city to fix faults and restore power supply,” said Naveen Verma, superintending engineer (operations), DHBVN.

Lack of power supply meant that many residents could not store water in their overhead tankers as they were unable to operate water pumps. As a result they had to call for private water tankers.

“Electricity supply was disrupted around 3am and by the time it returned, the water supply hours had passed. My overhead tank has less capacity and can only store water for a day’s domestic use. Hence, I had to call a private water tanker operator to fill the tank to ensure there was enough water for Friday,” said Pooja Pandey of Sushant Lok-1.

In some localities, power supply returned after 15 hours, leaving residents to bear the high humidity without fans or air conditioners.

“Till noon, the weather was relatively pleasant due to a strong breeze. Later, when the sky cleared and the sun shone, the humidity became unbearable. With no electricity and power backup, I headed to the nearest mall to escape the heat and humidity,” said Rajinder Paliwal of Palam Vihar.