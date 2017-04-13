Gurgaon: Summer relief for residents as MCG to install more water ATMs this summer

Sensing the need for water ATM’s in the city at the time the residents have been battling an acute supply shortfall due to the shifting of utilities and bouyed by encouraging public response to the newly launched water ATM at the Huda City Centre metro station, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to install more such water-vending devices across the city.

Incidentally, MCG officials wanted to launch the project last year, but failed to agree on terms with potential concessionaires.

“Contaminated water remains an issue in the city, especially in areas where there are no water pipelines and the residents have to rely on ground water to meet their day-to-day needs. Last year, there was an alarming spurt in diarrhoea cases and in a bid to ensure the well-being of residents this summer, we have decided to install more water ATMs across the city this year,” Amit Khatri, additional commissioner, MCG, said.

However, Khatri stopped short of giving a deadline for the project.

Water ATMs are usually installed in areas where there are borewells having low levels of water. The water in such wells is considered unfit for drinking. Water from the borewell undergoes several stages of filtration, including ultra-filtration, nano-filtration and ozonization, before it is deemed safe for drinking.

The clean water then flows into a storage unit where one can slip in a denomination coin at the kiosk, place his/her container and fill or drink water that flows out.

On April 1, the MCG, in collaboration with Uthaan, an NGO, installed a water ATM at the HUDA City Centre metro station. The same was part of a pilot project.

At the kiosk, water is available at ₹5 per litre for users having containers and ₹10 for those seeking packaged water.

According to officials, the pricing at water ATM’s in the pipeline cannot be ascertained as yet as the MCG is yet to determine whether to install such vends with help from NGOs or implement the project on the basis of public-private partnership.

Last year, three companies had been shortlisted for the project through a tender process and these were Akshay Jal, pi-Lo water, and Synergy Solar Inc.

However, these companies and the MCG could not come to an agreement on the terms of service as listed in the MoU.

First introduced in Bengaluru in 2014, the water ATMs also played a critical role in providing clean water to thousands affected by the devastating Chennai floods in 2015.