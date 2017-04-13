Gurgaon: Ten men detained from MG Road as part of Operation Durga

Continuing with Operation Durga, Haryana’s version of the drive against eve-teasers that was launched by the BJP government in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh soon after being sworn to office, the chief minister’s flying squads, along with CID squads, swooped down on Gurgaon’s MG Road late Wednesday night and detained 10 men. Those nabbed were handed over to the police.

Taking a leaf out of Operation Romeo that has been in force in the neighbouring state with a view ensuring women’s safety, the drive was launched on Wednesday to curb harassment of women in public spaces. One of the key poll promises of the BJP before it stormed to power in the UP Assembly polls, the drive triggered off a controversy and sharply polarised opinion in the state.

An official of CID department said that a team got cracking on MG Road around 11 pm and continued the drive for two hours. During the operation, the police detained 10 men for offences, including eve-teasing and they were handed over to police for further action.

Earlier in the day, the CM’s flying squad and CID teams had carried out a sanitising operation at public colleges, and outside schools to prevent ‘anti-social elements’ from harassing girls. Four youths, found loitering around a government college for girls in Sector 14, were arrested and handed over to the police for further action.

Read I Four arrested in Gurgaon as Haryana police launches Operation Durga to check ‘roadside Romeos’

In a similar move, the CM’s flying squad, too, rounded up four couples in Gurgaon during a statewide operation.

As per an official of the Haryana government, the police department launched the operation in all districts of the state. Twenty four teams constituted by the chief minister’s flying squad will continue this operation in the days ahead.

The teams constituted by Haryana police comprise nine sub-inspectors, 14 assistant sub-inspectors, six head constables and 13 constables. They also include women staff in each district. Operation Durga is basically aimed at cracking down on eve-teasers at public spaces and ensuring that women feel safe outdoors. Despite the opening of new police stations across the city, eve-teasing continues unabated and the victims are, often, unwilling to approach the police and lodge complaints against their tormentors.

Police officers said the drive was launched after identifying the areas where there is large-scale presence of anti-social elements, who harass passing women, pass lewd comments, stalk them and indulge in other criminal activities.