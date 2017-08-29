Gurgaon: Thieves make off with ATM near Dwarka Expressway

An automated teller machine (ATM) of a nationalised bank was taken away by thieves. The incident took place on Saturday in Daulatabad area of the city.

The CCTV footage shows a man entering the ATM kiosk to get money at around 3am. He then pours black plaint on the security camera rendering it unable to capture any further images.

The ATM machine was of Punjab National Bank, which was left unattended by the guard at the time of the incident, the police said. The ATM booth was located close to the Dwarka Expressway, which made it a easy target for the thieves.

Police said that there might be more than one person behind the incident, as only one man cannot lift the entire ATM machine. The cash machine had around ₹2,90,000 in it, while it was taken by the thieves, said the police and they are going to verify the exact amount with the bank.

“We are trying to get CCTV footage from adjacent residential complexes to find out more about the thieves and the vehicle they used. Further investigation is on,” said Pawan Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, Rajender Park police station.

A case was registered on Monday by the Rajender Park police station under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code.

Police suspect that the incident is the handiwork of the gang that used to operate in the city in 2015. There had been no such incidents in the city in the last one year.

On July 17, 2015, a gang of thieves made off with an ATM of HDFC bank containing ₹91,000, the police said.

On April 10, 2015, Yes Bank’s ATM cash vault containing ₹2 lakh was looted in a similar manner. Both the ATMs were located on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.