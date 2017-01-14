Gurgaon: Thieves make off with Rs 11.5 lakh from Japanese woman’s house

Unidentified thieves allegedly decamped with cash worth Rs 11.5 lakh from the house of a Japan national on Golf Course Road, police said on Saturday.

The stolen money, police said, comprised 19,00000 in Japanese Yen ( Rs 11,30,212) and Rs 25,000 in Indian currency.

According to the police, Juri Tsukamoto, was in Thailand between January 3 and 10 when the theft took place. Her husband, police said, works abroad.

“When I returned from Thailand, I saw cash in Japanese Yen and Indian currency missing from the cupboard,” she told police in the complaint filed at the Sushant Lok police station

Police said she had hired two helps from a placement agency while her husband was abroad. The woman, police said, suspected that one of the helps, missing since she returned, made off with the money. When she inquired about him with the placement agency, she was informed that he went on leave.

She told police that locks of the house were not broken and the jewellery kept in the same cupboard was left untouched.

“She said it was her help as he had the keys, which he could have used to enter the house and steal the cash,” a police spokesperson said.

Based on her complaint, police registered an FIR against unidentified accused on charges of theft.

“We have lodged a case and the investigation is on,” a police spokesperson said.

On July 19, 2016, thieves decamped with a Salvatore Ferragamo -- a designer Italian leather brand -- wallet worth Rs 80,000 from the residence of a Japanese executive in DLF Phase 2.

Police said the wallet contained nearly 50000 Japanese Yen (nearly Rs 30,000) and credit cards. The theft allegedly took place when the executive, Shinji Yoshizawa, was sleeping at his home.