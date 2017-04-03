Gurgaon: Three arrested for submitting fake documents to join army

Three people were arrested on Sunday by the Gurgaon police for their alleged involvement in submitting fake certificates to get employment in the Indian Army.

The arrests came after the Sadar police received a complaint regarding the case on Friday. The complaint by deputy independent recruit officer (IRO), Lieutenant Colonel Ranganath Patil, of the Delhi Cantonment stated that documents of two applicants were found fake. The week-long recruitment process for soldiers was held in Gurgaon at the Tau Devi Lal stadium on March 29.

The two applicants were identified by the police as Mithlesh Kumar Pandey (22) and Raju Kumar (20) who hail from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Pyare Lal (34) was also arrested in the case for preparing the fake documents, said the police.

A case has been registered in Sadar police station under sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 420 (cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and 467 (forgery of valuable security) of the IPC.

“We have arrested three people in connection with submitting fake documents for recruitment in the Army. We are investigating the case further and have sought police remand for Lal as we want to interrogate him to crack the fake certificate gang. We have learnt that one Arvind is also involved in this case,” said inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer, Sadar police station, Gurgaon.

According to the police, Pandey and Kumar submitted fake Aadhar cards, domicile certificates and Class 10 marksheets.

During investigation, it was found that the applicants were allegedly told by an agent who deals with fake documents in Delhi that they will be able to get employment in the army.

Further investigation is still on and the police is trying to bust the gang they say is operational in Delhi that is responsible for providing people fake documents.

“The two were handed over fake documents at Gurgaon by the agent and were asked for their photographs at Delhi,” said Kumar.