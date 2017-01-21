Gurgaon: Thunderstorm, cold winds to prolong the chill

A thunderstorm and cold winds from the Himalayas are expected to hit the city next week, bringing another spell of chill, the Met department said. Gurgaon has been shivering even after Lohri festival with the minimum temperature recorded five degrees below normal and the maximum temperature three degree below normal in the last week.

The on set of the cold spell has been later than usual this year as Lohri, which was celebrated on January 13, traditionally marks the end of bone-chilling weather.

The minimum temperature was 6.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday. “The Himalayas will witness heavy snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday and as a result, the cold wave will return to the city,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The maximum temperature was 17 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid the extreme weather conditions. “A cold wind will blow into the city and as a result, the temperature is expected to dip by two to three degrees in the coming week. Light shower and thunderstorm are also expected next week,” the IMD said.

Dense fog is also likely in the morning in the next few days and visibility might come down to less than 50 metres, the weatherman said.

The sky was cloudy early on Saturday and a cold breeze swept the city. There was no sunshine for most part of the day and residents were seen keeping themselves warm around bonfires.

“The sudden dip in temperature from the beginning of January has made life difficult. The evenings have become colder in the last few days and we have been enjoying bonfire at night in our society,” Rakesh Singh of Sector 15 said.