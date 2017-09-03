Gurgaon to get 1,000 new e-ricks at 5 Metro stations

To aid safe last-mile connectivity in Gurgaon, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in collaboration with Smart-E company will launch 1,000 e-rickshaws at five metro stations across the city on Monday.

Union minister of road transport Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the service at the HUDA City Centre metro station at 5pm. The service will also cover the IFFCO Chowk, MG Road, Sikandarpur and Guru Dronacharya metro stations.

The Smart-E e-rickshaw is expected to provide some relief to the otherwise hassled commuters in Gurgaon who depend on unmetered auto-rickshaws or app-based cab aggregators to reach their destination. “I am glad that I can avail e-rickshaw services to reach home as I will not have to haggle with the auto-rickshaw drivers who charge exorbitant fares to ferry passengers,” Tina Khanna, a resident of Essel Towers said.

As per DMRC officials, drivers will be police verified and the vehicles will be given a dedicated parking spot, along with an area where the batteries can be charged. The vehicle has a maximum seating capacity of four passengers and is expected to cover distances within a 5km radius.

The e-rickshaw takes up to eight hours for full charge and can travel over 100 kilometres. Officials did not disclose the fares for the service but it is expected to start from Rs10 per passenger on a sharing basis and Rs30 on a non-sharing basis.

“Smart-E is uniquely poised to address the last-mile connectivity challenge faced by millions of people every day. The launch of 1,000 e-rickshaws in exclusive partnership with DMRC, is an important step towards making last-mile commute easy, safe, affordable and eco-friendly for the citizens. Smart E and DMRC are also closely working to enable Metro Smart Cards for Smart-E ride payments and to drive the adoption of a ‘Common Mobility Card’ concept,” Goldie Srivastava, co-founder and CEO of Smart E said.

Read I After Delhi, smart e-rickshaws to hit Gurgaon roads

The Smart-E started operations in New Delhi from the Madipur metro station at Paschim Vihar in October 2016.

Earlier, the service had a tie-up with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) as well but the project failed to kick-off. In March last year, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had launched the eco-friendly transport service and about 100 vehicles are running since then in internal areas of the city.