Gurgaon to get new railway station, bus depot: Haryana minister

A new modern railway station and bus depot will be built at Garhi Harsaru and Narsinghpur village respectively, state cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh said at a public gathering in Manesar on Monday.

Narbir Singh claimed that the railway station will have facilities resembling those at the Indira Gandhi International Airport while the bus depot, which will be built on 10 acres, will serve as a model for other cities in the state to replicate.

“Gurgaon has an identity of its own on the world map and, hence, its public facilities should also be world-class. The state government has been formulating development projects to increase Gurgaon’s grandeur and these new facilities (railway station and bus stand) will be availed of by people across the state,” Narbir Singh said.

Narbir SIngh added that work on new roads being built using asphalt and concrete will commence from February 20.

Acceding to residents demands, Narbir Singh also assured that a district civil hospital will be built in the near future.

The Haryana government has been looking to develop the peripheral areas of Gurgaon for setting up residential and services sector under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

More than 1100 acres have been acquired by the state government last year in Garhi Harsau for development projects. Narsinghpur village falls under Khandsa, an industrial hub of the city.