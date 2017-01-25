Gurgaon to host international puppet festival from Feb 3

Puppets from 18 countries — the USA, Brazil, Belgium, Afghanistan, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, Sweden, Norway, Israel, Ireland, and Iran — will be showcased in the seven-day Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival to be held in the city from February 3 to 10.

This is an annual festival wherein residents of the city are treated to puppet shows from across the globe at Artemis Hospital Auditorium, Sector-51.

These puppet shows mix the language of mime with that of theatre and takes the audience on a journey through history.

These shows are made up of poetic and comical stories. The puppets comprise ordinary objects such balloons, pin pong balls and plastic bags, which are given life by the puppeteer’s fingers or are attached to strings.

It focuses on both traditional and contemporary work from India and abroad and is seen as an established platform to further multimedia arts in the country.

This year, the residents will be able to enjoy a vibrant range of shows as the festival has both modern and traditional forms, ranging from rod, string and shadow puppets to mixed performances with dance, theatre, music and mime. Also planned are exhibitions and workshops during the festival.

On the first day, residents will be able to enjoy a puppet show from Sweden, Marionetteatern (The Story of the Little Old Man), which is based on a book by Babro Lindgren and is directed by Helena Nilsson.

Similarly, on February 4, a show from Spain titled “special creatures” will be showcased. This non- verbal, solo show is being directed and performed by Roberto White.

Audiences will be also to witness a musical puppet show from Taiwan performed by Chin Fei Feng Marionette Theatre Troupe. This show is directed by Hsueh Ying-yuan.

A puppet show from Palestine titled “Home, Sweet Home”, directed by Fairouz Fawzy Nastas, will use both English and Arabic to mesmerise the audience.

The most awaited show will be the one from Indonesia. The troupe will use shadow and music to narrate stories about the history of puppets.

Iran’s puppet show, ‘Mobarak and Me Language’, will have live music and songs with a few lines in Farsi.

The hosts, Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, will use mime, music and poetry in English and Hindi to present their show, which is being directed by by Dadi Pudumjee and the Ishara group.