Gurgaon to host Mr India body building championship in March

The city will host the 10th senior national body building championship — Mr India 2017 — and the fifth men and women physique sports national championship 2017.

The championships are being organised by the Indian Body Building Federation (IBBF) and will be held from March 2 to 4 at the Apparel House and Leisure Valley park in Gurgaon.

The three-day competition will see around 600 participants from across the country and they will be under the watch of the national doping agency.

A prize money of ₹5 lakh will be awarded to the overall champion while the first runner-up will get ₹3 lakh and the second runner-up ₹1 lakh.

Teams from the Railways sports promotion board, services sports control board, ordinance depot, Dena Bank, sports board and different states will take part in the competition.

Premchand Degra noted bodybuilder, and president, IBBF, said that for the first time an amount of ₹40 lakh will be distributed among the winners of the championship in various categories. “When I started this championship in 1993, the winners were given ₹2.5 lakh in total, but now players will get a lot more money and support,” he said.

IBBF also announced that 15 talented body builders will be supported by the association. “We will support their training, diet, gym facilities and even help them in participating in local and international competitions,” Chetan Pathare, general secretary, IBBF, said.

Mahesh Chowdhary, a veteran in body building sports, said, “I will request all players to refrain from using any steroid or other chemical enhancers as these substances are banned and they destroy the body in the long run.”

Anup Singh Bambhu, general secretary, district amateur body building federation, Gurgaon, said the ebst arrangements have been made for the stay of players and their training during the competition.

Harbhajan Singh, senior vice president, Honda motorcycles, said, his company was supporting the championship under their project ‘Fit India Healthy India’.

“I have a longstanding association with sports and it will be our endeavour to promote talent, particularly in sports such as wrestling, weightlifting and body building, which are associated with better health,” he said.