Gurgaon: Toll officials accuse MP of building road parallel to NH

A city-based private developer who is also a sitting BJP MP from Rajasthan came under fire from the operator-cum-concessionaire of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway on Sunday.

The developer was allegedly constructing a road about 100 metres away from the toll towards Gurgaon, parallel to the expressway. It was only after a 150-metre stretch was laid that the concessionaire staff lodged a police complaint claiming that the road was being built on land owned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

“No one can build a road on NHAI land. We have lodged a police complaint and stopped the (road construction) work. This is a criminal offence and it was being executed with malafide intention to get access to NH illegally. The road was being constructed by the developer for NH access without permission from the NHAI,” S Raghuraman, chief executive officer (CEO), Millennium City Expressway Limited (MCEPL), said.

The toll staff complained to the police (copy with HT) that Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria, BJP MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, had deployed an earthmover to build the road and the toll staff reached the spot and stopped the work.

The MCEPL men exchanged heated arguments with the developer and his men on the spot and the work was stopped after the police arrived. A site inspection was agreed upon.

The road construction started from a petrol pump near Hyatt Hotel towards the toll.

“This is the service road of the NHAI. Only the MCEPL has the right to maintain the service road and no one else can use it for personal purpose. If the developer does not remove the stones (used for laying the road), we will file an FIR on Sunday,” said the CEO, adding that the under-construction road could also have been linked to NH on the Gurgaon side, bypassing the toll.

Yashwant, SHO, Kherki Daula, said, “Both parties agreed on a site inspection in the presence of the police. The police received a complaint from the toll staff and conducted site inspection.”

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI, Gurgaon, said, “The MP had approached the NHAI seeking access to the national highway from his land a couple of weeks ago. For access to NHAI, one has to apply and only after the concessionaire gives the nod, permission is granted. In this case, we did not allow him (the MP) to construct and use the NHAI service road.”

Jaunapuria claimed the service road is already used by people. “The road was being concretised for public convenience and it will not bypass the toll in anyway. We had requested the NHAI officials to concretise it, but it was not done,” Jaunpuria told Hindustan Times.